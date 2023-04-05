Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.23. However, the company has seen a 11.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NVTS is $8.81, which is $1.58 above the current price. The public float for NVTS is 96.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on April 05, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

NVTS’s Market Performance

NVTS’s stock has seen a 11.92% increase for the week, with a 14.58% rise in the past month and a 100.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.72% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 44.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NVTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NVTS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NVTS Trading at 20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 105.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Singh Ranbir, who sale 1,556 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, Singh Ranbir now owns 2,752 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $10,192 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 38,521 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 2,214,083 shares at $242,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.31 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +197.62. The total capital return value is set at -49.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.