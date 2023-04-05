Navigating the Volatility of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) Stock

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has seen a 3.18% increase in the past week, with a -10.15% drop in the past month, and a -6.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for DAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.14% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by analysts is $92.36, which is $35.91 above the current market price. The public float for DAR is 158.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.38M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 58.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that Want Clean-Energy Stocks? Buy These 3.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DAR, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.76. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Adair Charles L, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $54.15 back on Mar 16. After this action, Adair Charles L now owns 36,551 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $27,075 using the latest closing price.

McNutt Patrick, the EVP Chief Admin Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 900 shares at $54.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McNutt Patrick is holding 12,287 shares at $48,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.