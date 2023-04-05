Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has gone up by 10.94% for the week, with a -7.79% drop in the past month and a 22.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.38% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for NNDM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NNDM is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is $10.00, The public float for NNDM is 251.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. On April 05, 2023, NNDM’s average trading volume was 2.70M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 2.89. However, the company has experienced a 10.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM rose by +10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd. saw 23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.24 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at -521.22. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.