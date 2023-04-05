MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) has seen a 1.55% increase in the past week, with a -1.62% drop in the past month, and a 2.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for MSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for MSM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Right Now?

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) by analysts is $89.00, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for MSM is 45.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MSM was 345.77K shares.

MSM) stock’s latest price update

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 84.38. However, the company has experienced a 1.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MSM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MSM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $84 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSM reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for MSM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to MSM, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MSM Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSM rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.95. In addition, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. saw 2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSM starting from Jones Douglas E, who sale 885 shares at the price of $88.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, Jones Douglas E now owns 4,938 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., valued at $77,880 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas E, the EVP, Chief Supply Chain of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., sale 23,918 shares at $89.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Jones Douglas E is holding 5,823 shares at $2,150,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+42.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stands at +9.20. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.68. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.