Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is 36.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSI is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is $293.89, which is $7.73 above the current market price. The public float for MSI is 166.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On April 05, 2023, MSI’s average trading volume was 680.72K shares.

MSI) stock’s latest price update

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 285.90. but the company has seen a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MSI’s Market Performance

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has seen a 2.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.84% gain in the past month and a 10.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for MSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for MSI stock, with a simple moving average of 14.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $305 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MSI, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

MSI Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.99. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc. saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from YAZDI CYNTHIA, who sale 8,734 shares at the price of $270.37 back on Mar 09. After this action, YAZDI CYNTHIA now owns 2,873 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc., valued at $2,361,412 using the latest closing price.

DENMAN KENNETH D, the Director of Motorola Solutions Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $266.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that DENMAN KENNETH D is holding 8,313 shares at $399,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79. Equity return is now at value -518.70, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.