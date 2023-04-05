MorphoSys AG (MOR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MOR stock has gone up by 12.38%, with a monthly gain of 11.30% and a quarterly surge of 20.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for MorphoSys AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.02% for MOR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MorphoSys AG (MOR) is $5.86, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for MOR is 134.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOR on April 05, 2023 was 143.32K shares.

MOR) stock’s latest price update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR)’s stock price has increased by 16.93 compared to its previous closing price of 3.95. However, the company has seen a 12.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOR Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, MorphoSys AG saw 29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for MorphoSys AG stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value -325.70, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on MorphoSys AG (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MorphoSys AG (MOR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.