MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 10.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is 30.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGI is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is $11.00, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. On April 05, 2023, MGI’s average trading volume was 1.66M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI stock saw a decrease of -1.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for MGI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MGI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw -5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+43.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.