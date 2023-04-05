Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has increased by 6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. however, the company has experienced a 14.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) by analysts is $4.25, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MREO was 868.49K shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO’s stock has seen a 14.89% increase for the week, with a -2.91% drop in the past month and a 14.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.40% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of -15.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7991. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.