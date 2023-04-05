MBIA Inc. (MBI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MBI is at 1.25.

The average price suggested by analysts for MBI is $15.00, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for MBI is 47.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for MBI on April 05, 2023 was 422.14K shares.

MBI) stock’s latest price update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI)’s stock price has increased by 3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBIA Inc. (MBI) has seen a 11.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -21.42% decline in the past month and a -23.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for MBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for MBI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $14 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBI reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MBI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2018.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MBI, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

MBI Trading at -17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI rose by +11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -99.33. The total capital return value is set at -12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.73. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with -5.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MBIA Inc. (MBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.