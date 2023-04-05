MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX)’s stock price has decreased by -12.00 compared to its previous closing price of 392.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/03/21 that Didi Global, Ulta Beauty, Nvidia: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is above average at 59.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.

The public float for MKTX is 36.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MKTX on April 05, 2023 was 361.02K shares.

MKTX’s Market Performance

MKTX stock saw a decrease of -10.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.91% for MKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKTX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for MKTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MKTX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $403 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKTX reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for MKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Sell” to MKTX, setting the target price at $231 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

MKTX Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTX fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $378.40. In addition, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. saw 23.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTX starting from Pintoff Scott, who sale 250 shares at the price of $358.80 back on Mar 08. After this action, Pintoff Scott now owns 7,156 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., valued at $89,700 using the latest closing price.

Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie, the Head of EMEA and APAC of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., sale 604 shares at $366.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie is holding 5,882 shares at $221,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTX

Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.