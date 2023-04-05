Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 14.02M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On April 05, 2023, MGRX’s average trading volume was 295.21K shares.

MGRX) stock’s latest price update

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -25.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MGRX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.29% for MGRX stock, with a simple moving average of -35.29% for the last 200 days.

MGRX Trading at -35.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.05% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX fell by -23.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc. saw -65.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22279.70 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc. stands at -22352.11. The total capital return value is set at -402.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -550.44.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.