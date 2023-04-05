Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 11.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is 29.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAUR is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is $15.00, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for LAUR is 139.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On April 05, 2023, LAUR’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

LAUR’s Market Performance

LAUR’s stock has seen a -2.15% decrease for the week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month and a 15.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for Laureate Education Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for LAUR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAUR reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for LAUR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to LAUR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

LAUR Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Laureate Education Inc. saw 18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Knauer Gerard M., who sale 4,130 shares at the price of $11.85 back on Feb 28. After this action, Knauer Gerard M. now owns 12,985 shares of Laureate Education Inc., valued at $48,940 using the latest closing price.

KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi, the 10% Owner of Laureate Education Inc., sale 32,842,183 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi is holding 0 shares at $309,012,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.