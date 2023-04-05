Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 521.51. However, the company has seen a 3.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Buying on the Bad Chip News

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is above average at 13.56x. The 36-month beta value for LRCX is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LRCX is $519.00, which is $5.79 above than the current price. The public float for LRCX is 134.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of LRCX on April 05, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has seen a 3.96% increase in the past week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month, and a 21.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRCX reach a price target of $495. The rating they have provided for LRCX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to LRCX, setting the target price at $520 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

LRCX Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $504.03. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y, who sale 881 shares at the price of $524.09 back on Apr 03. After this action, TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y now owns 13,881 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $461,723 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Ava, the Chief Legal Officer & SVP of Lam Research Corporation, sale 3,206 shares at $488.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Hahn Ava is holding 3,433 shares at $1,567,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.14 for the present operating margin

+45.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +26.80. The total capital return value is set at 47.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.80. Equity return is now at value 73.20, with 28.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 30.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.