Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRC is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KRC is 115.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on April 05, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 32.33. However, the company has seen a 7.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has experienced a 7.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.37% drop in the past month, and a -15.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for KRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for KRC stock, with a simple moving average of -25.51% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $41 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to KRC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.94. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Osmond John, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $60.08 back on May 12. After this action, Osmond John now owns 11,749 shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation, valued at $60,080 using the latest closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

In conclusion, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.