InMode Ltd. (INMD) Stock Records -5.90% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, INMD stock has gone up by 10.60%, with a monthly decline of -5.25% and a quarterly plunge of -5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for InMode Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.06% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for InMode Ltd. (INMD) by analysts is $46.60, which is $13.42 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 69.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of INMD was 1.59M shares.

INMD) stock’s latest price update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)’s stock price has increased by 1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 32.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to INMD, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

INMD Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD rose by +10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.24. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

Based on InMode Ltd. (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.