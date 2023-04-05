Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 80.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Hologic CEO Sees Covid-Era Boom Translating Into Long-Term Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 20.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is $88.18, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for HOLX is 244.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On April 05, 2023, HOLX’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX stock saw an increase of 2.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly increase of 6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $75 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOLX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

HOLX Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.02. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who sale 9,128 shares at the price of $85.28 back on Feb 07. After this action, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN now owns 14,298 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $778,445 using the latest closing price.

Hellmann Elisabeth A, the SVP, Human Resources of Hologic Inc., sale 1,649 shares at $76.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Hellmann Elisabeth A is holding 8,545 shares at $125,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.89 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +26.77. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 59.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 32.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.