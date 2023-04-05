Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HRI is 2.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HRI is $189.78, which is $70.21 above the current price. The public float for HRI is 28.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRI on April 05, 2023 was 335.93K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HRI) stock’s latest price update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.76 compared to its previous closing price of 112.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HRI’s Market Performance

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has experienced a -6.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.55% drop in the past month, and a -22.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for HRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.18% for HRI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HRI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HRI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $205 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2022.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRI reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for HRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HRI, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HRI Trading at -24.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -28.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRI fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.72. In addition, Herc Holdings Inc. saw -22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRI starting from Silber Lawrence Harris, who sale 3,401 shares at the price of $145.06 back on Mar 01. After this action, Silber Lawrence Harris now owns 225,010 shares of Herc Holdings Inc., valued at $493,349 using the latest closing price.

Birnbaum Aaron, the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of Herc Holdings Inc., sale 6,141 shares at $141.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Birnbaum Aaron is holding 44,809 shares at $870,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.41 for the present operating margin

+35.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Herc Holdings Inc. stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), the company’s capital structure generated 326.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.53. Total debt to assets is 57.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 320.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.