HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 66.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HDB is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for HDB on April 05, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stock saw a decrease of 1.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.91% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.76. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.