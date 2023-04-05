Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 52.89. However, the company has experienced a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Hasbro Misses Earnings Estimates. It Could Be a Tough 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HAS is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HAS is $69.73, which is $17.93 above the current price. The public float for HAS is 127.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on April 05, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a 3.74% increase in the past week, with a -3.34% drop in the past month, and a -15.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.78% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $106. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

HAS Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.00. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Apr 25. After this action, BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND now owns 16,398 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $219,256 using the latest closing price.

Cocks Christian P, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasbro Inc., purchase 10,102 shares at $89.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Cocks Christian P is holding 65,945 shares at $905,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.