Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock Showcases 9.12% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen a 3.85% increase in the past week, with a 14.84% gain in the past month, and a 10.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for HLIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for HLIT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 57.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is $19.67, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for HLIT is 102.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.57% of that float. On April 05, 2023, HLIT’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLIT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.