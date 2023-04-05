Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN)’s stock price has increased by 14.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUMN is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUMN is $0.72, The public float for AUMN is 127.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume for AUMN on April 05, 2023 was 538.38K shares.

AUMN’s Market Performance

The stock of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has seen a 16.44% increase in the past week, with a 6.56% rise in the past month, and a -17.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for AUMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.07% for AUMN stock, with a simple moving average of -13.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUMN, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

AUMN Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN rose by +16.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2161. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.54 for the present operating margin

-19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -42.54. Equity return is now at value -94.50, with -50.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.