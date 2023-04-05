Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GROY is $5.40, which is $3.22 above the current price. The public float for GROY is 94.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROY on April 05, 2023 was 443.46K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GROY) stock’s latest price update

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18.

GROY’s Market Performance

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.83% gain in the past month and a -12.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for GROY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.61% for GROY stock, with a simple moving average of -12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GROY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for GROY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GROY reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for GROY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

GROY Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Gold Royalty Corp. saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.11 for the present operating margin

-96.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Royalty Corp. stands at -439.81. The total capital return value is set at -4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.50. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.