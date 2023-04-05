Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 56.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) Right Now?

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GMED is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GMED is $66.92, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for GMED is 76.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.91% of that float. The average trading volume for GMED on April 05, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

GMED’s Market Performance

GMED’s stock has seen a 8.21% increase for the week, with a -2.75% drop in the past month and a -21.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for Globus Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.75% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -9.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $67 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMED reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for GMED stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GMED, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

GMED Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.93. In addition, Globus Medical Inc. saw -22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Pfeil Keith W, who sale 29,167 shares at the price of $77.57 back on Feb 02. After this action, Pfeil Keith W now owns 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc., valued at $2,262,426 using the latest closing price.

Huller Kelly, the SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary of Globus Medical Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Huller Kelly is holding 0 shares at $562,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc. stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.