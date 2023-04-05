Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOCS is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FOCS is $52.60, which is $0.65 above the current price. The public float for FOCS is 58.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOCS on April 05, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS)’s stock price has increased by 0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 51.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOCS’s Market Performance

FOCS’s stock has fallen by -0.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.01% and a quarterly rise of 32.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.67% for Focus Financial Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for FOCS stock, with a simple moving average of 28.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOCS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FOCS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FOCS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $55 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOCS reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for FOCS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to FOCS, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

FOCS Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOCS fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.55. In addition, Focus Financial Partners Inc. saw 39.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.71 for the present operating margin

+62.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Financial Partners Inc. stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 5.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 265.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.65. Total debt to assets is 57.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 262.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.