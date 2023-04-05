Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)’s stock price has increased by 4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 70.84. However, the company has seen a 18.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is $85.65, which is $11.55 above the current market price. The public float for FIVN is 69.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On April 05, 2023, FIVN’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has seen a 18.56% increase in the past week, with a 8.76% rise in the past month, and a 6.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for FIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.74% for FIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $85 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for FIVN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

FIVN Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +18.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.40. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.08 back on Mar 31. After this action, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY now owns 107,303 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $175,200 using the latest closing price.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, the Chief Financial Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $65.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that ZWARENSTEIN BARRY is holding 109,803 shares at $162,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc. (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.