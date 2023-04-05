Ferguson plc (FERG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 132.80. however, the company has experienced a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for FERG is 205.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on April 05, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG stock saw a decrease of -1.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.68% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Ferguson plc (FERG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.26% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $150 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.06. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ferguson plc (FERG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.