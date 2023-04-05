Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by analysts is $131.77, which is $39.77 above the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 146.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.69M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 95.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Airbnb and Expedia Turn Customer Cash Into Profit, Aided by Rising Interest Rates

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE’s stock has risen by 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.62% and a quarterly rise of 6.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Expedia Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $120 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

EXPE Trading at -11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.23. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 5,387 shares at the price of $106.99 back on Feb 21. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 9,270 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $576,355 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 605 shares at $116.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,270 shares at $70,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.