Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) Stock

In the past week, AZTA stock has gone up by 7.35%, with a monthly gain of 1.55% and a quarterly plunge of -24.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Azenta Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.97% for AZTA stock, with a simple moving average of -17.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZTA is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZTA is $62.00, which is $19.93 above the current price. The public float for AZTA is 69.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZTA on April 05, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

AZTA) stock’s latest price update

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 44.47. however, the company has experienced a 7.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZTA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for AZTA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AZTA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZTA reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for AZTA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AZTA, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AZTA Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.82. In addition, Azenta Inc. saw -23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from McManus Matthew, who purchase 8,625 shares at the price of $58.15 back on Aug 19. After this action, McManus Matthew now owns 29,467 shares of Azenta Inc., valued at $501,544 using the latest closing price.

Robertson Lindon G, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Azenta Inc., purchase 4,350 shares at $57.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Robertson Lindon G is holding 100,571 shares at $250,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.32 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc. stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.47. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 55.80 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc. (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.