European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ)’s stock price has decreased by -6.95 compared to its previous closing price of 19.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/22 that Hair Removal Mogul Looks to Break Miami’s Condo Record with $85 Million Listing

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 146.87x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) is $22.00, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for EWCZ is 44.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWCZ on April 05, 2023 was 352.14K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ stock saw a decrease of 0.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.41% and a quarterly a decrease of 30.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for EWCZ stock, with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $21 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWCZ reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for EWCZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to EWCZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

EWCZ Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.30. In addition, European Wax Center Inc. saw 43.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWCZ starting from EWC Holdings, Inc., who sale 1 shares at the price of $18.48 back on Sep 30. After this action, EWC Holdings, Inc. now owns 2 shares of European Wax Center Inc., valued at $18 using the latest closing price.

General Atlantic GenPar (EW), the Director of European Wax Center Inc., sale 4,860,000 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that General Atlantic GenPar (EW), is holding 13,110,492 shares at $104,490,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.43 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc. stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.