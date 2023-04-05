Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 43.06. However, the company has seen a 3.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/20/22 that A surge in coal and oil emissions was expected with Russia’s war and a COVID recovery — here’s what actually happened

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is 24.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is $54.75, which is $11.3 above the current market price. The public float for WTRG is 261.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On April 05, 2023, WTRG’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

WTRG’s stock has seen a 3.33% increase for the week, with a 2.72% rise in the past month and a -9.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Essential Utilities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for WTRG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WTRG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

WTRG Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.40. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Franklin Chris, who purchase 37,245 shares at the price of $40.70 back on Mar 08. After this action, Franklin Chris now owns 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $1,515,872 using the latest closing price.

Ruff Ellen T, the Director of Essential Utilities Inc., sale 8,560 shares at $47.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Ruff Ellen T is holding 26,972 shares at $410,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc. stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.