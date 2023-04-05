Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 59.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Airbnb Aims to Lure Big Landlords With Cut of Rental Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQR is $67.00, which is $8.42 above the current market price. The public float for EQR is 371.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for EQR on April 05, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR stock saw a decrease of 6.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.28% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Equity Residential (EQR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.62% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $62 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

EQR Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.36. In addition, Equity Residential saw 0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from HABEN MARY KAY, who sale 3,354 shares at the price of $66.23 back on Feb 16. After this action, HABEN MARY KAY now owns 6,857 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $222,135 using the latest closing price.

Brackenridge Alexander, the Executive Vice President & CIO of Equity Residential, sale 3,325 shares at $66.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Brackenridge Alexander is holding 33,131 shares at $220,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.91. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Residential (EQR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.