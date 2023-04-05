EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is 14.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENLC is 2.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is $13.95, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for ENLC is 244.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On April 05, 2023, ENLC’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

ENLC) stock’s latest price update

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 11.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENLC’s Market Performance

ENLC’s stock has risen by 5.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.12% and a quarterly drop of -8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for EnLink Midstream LLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for ENLC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENLC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENLC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ENLC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENLC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENLC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ENLC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ENLC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

ENLC Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENLC rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, EnLink Midstream LLC saw -11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENLC starting from Lamb Benjamin D, who sale 210,000 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lamb Benjamin D now owns 497,107 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC, valued at $2,389,800 using the latest closing price.

Lamb Benjamin D, the EVP and CFO of EnLink Midstream LLC, sale 180,000 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Lamb Benjamin D is holding 707,107 shares at $2,115,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENLC

Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.