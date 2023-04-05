Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 16.26. however, the company has experienced a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ERJ is also noteworthy at 1.26.

The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on April 05, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stock saw an increase of 3.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.88% and a quarterly increase of 53.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Embraer S.A. (ERJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.57% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 48.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 18.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.32. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 49.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.