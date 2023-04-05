DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has seen a 4.27% increase in the past week, with a 8.25% gain in the past month, and a 18.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for DKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for DKS stock, with a simple moving average of 25.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKS is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DKS is $162.20, which is $19.91 above the current price. The public float for DKS is 57.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKS on April 05, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

DKS) stock’s latest price update

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 147.17. but the company has seen a 4.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $155 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $143. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to DKS, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

DKS Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.40. In addition, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. saw 18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Gupta Navdeep, who sale 19,203 shares at the price of $138.14 back on Mar 24. After this action, Gupta Navdeep now owns 104,884 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., valued at $2,652,770 using the latest closing price.

Hayes John Edward III, the SVP, General Counsel of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., sale 6,592 shares at $138.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Hayes John Edward III is holding 21,965 shares at $909,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+34.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 45.00, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.