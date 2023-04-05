Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Stock Observes -20.65% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has seen a 3.68% increase in the past week, with a -12.89% drop in the past month, and a -14.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for DNLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for DNLI stock, with a simple moving average of -20.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DNLI is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNLI is $59.00, which is $36.03 above than the current price. The public float for DNLI is 115.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume of DNLI on April 05, 2023 was 687.23K shares.

DNLI) stock’s latest price update

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 23.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DNLI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DNLI Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.34. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Ho Carole, who sale 1,476 shares at the price of $29.40 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ho Carole now owns 182,809 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $43,394 using the latest closing price.

Watts Ryan J., the President and CEO of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 33,815 shares at $30.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Watts Ryan J. is holding 2,239,913 shares at $1,017,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -24.60 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.