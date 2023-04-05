Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. but the company has seen a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $4.81, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on April 05, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN’s stock has seen a -1.18% decrease for the week, with a -10.60% drop in the past month and a 16.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.83% for Cybin Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.68% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3903. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 26.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -78.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.35. Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.