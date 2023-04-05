CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s stock price has decreased by -3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 16.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is above average at 9.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.

The public float for CVBF is 132.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVBF on April 05, 2023 was 997.78K shares.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has seen a -5.46% decrease for the week, with a -32.11% drop in the past month and a -36.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.65% for CVBF stock, with a simple moving average of -36.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVBF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CVBF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CVBF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $32 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVBF reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CVBF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CVBF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

CVBF Trading at -27.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.31. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -37.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Olvera Jane, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $18.08 back on Mar 13. After this action, Olvera Jane now owns 1,200 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $21,695 using the latest closing price.

Farnsworth David F, the EVP & CCO of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Farnsworth David F is holding 41,392 shares at $20,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.59. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.