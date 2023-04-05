Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 231.90. however, the company has experienced a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Cummins Is Positive on 2023 as Earnings Fall Short

Is It Worth Investing in Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is above average at 15.34x. The 36-month beta value for CMI is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMI is $258.41, which is $35.19 above than the current price. The public float for CMI is 140.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CMI on April 05, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

CMI’s Market Performance

CMI stock saw a decrease of -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Cummins Inc. (CMI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for CMI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $245 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMI reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $238. The rating they have provided for CMI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CMI, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

CMI Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.78. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from Fier Walter J, who sale 3,307 shares at the price of $252.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, Fier Walter J now owns 8,090 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $836,652 using the latest closing price.

Barner Sharon R, the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of Cummins Inc., sale 5,929 shares at $257.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Barner Sharon R is holding 16,144 shares at $1,524,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.