Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 132.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is above average at 34.64x. The 36-month beta value for CCI is also noteworthy at 0.67.

The average price estimated by analysts for CCI is $155.06, which is $20.38 above than the current price. The public float for CCI is 430.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on April 05, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI stock saw an increase of 4.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.73% and a quarterly increase of -3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for CCI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $155 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CCI, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CCI Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.01. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Oct 24. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 12,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Matthew III, the Director of Crown Castle Inc., purchase 1,215 shares at $123.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Thornton Matthew III is holding 5,761 shares at $150,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.