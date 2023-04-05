Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50.

The average price predicted for Crane Holdings Co. (CR) by analysts is $38.14, which is $56.75 above the current market price. The public float for CR is 47.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CR was 598.74K shares.

CR) stock’s latest price update

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR)’s stock price has increased by 6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 74.12. However, the company has seen a 13.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CR’s Market Performance

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) has experienced a 13.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month, and a 20.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for CR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.61% for CR stock, with a simple moving average of 19.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $90 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CR reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for CR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CR, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

CR Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CR rose by +9.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Crane Holdings Co. saw 21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CR starting from Switter Edward S, who sale 49,409 shares at the price of $119.88 back on Feb 28. After this action, Switter Edward S now owns 25,174 shares of Crane Holdings Co., valued at $5,923,151 using the latest closing price.

Gallo Kurt F., the Senior Vice President of Crane Holdings Co., sale 8,263 shares at $119.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Gallo Kurt F. is holding 289 shares at $983,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+39.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane Holdings Co. stands at +11.88. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.20. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Crane Holdings Co. (CR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 30.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crane Holdings Co. (CR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.