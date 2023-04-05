CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen a 0.92% increase in the past week, with a -5.36% drop in the past month, and a -12.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is above average at 73.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is $84.31, which is $16.23 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSGP on April 05, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

CSGP) stock’s latest price update

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 68.77. However, the company has experienced a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CSGP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.68. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $68.50 back on Mar 31. After this action, Hill John W now owns 18,434 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $157,550 using the latest closing price.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of CoStar Group Inc., sale 5,600 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J is holding 44,846 shares at $394,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.