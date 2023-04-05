Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 11.73. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) is 23.84x, which is above its average ratio.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CSAN is 300.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On April 05, 2023, CSAN’s average trading volume was 414.70K shares.

CSAN’s Market Performance

CSAN’s stock has seen a -1.49% decrease for the week, with a -1.07% drop in the past month and a -0.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for Cosan S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for CSAN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.81% for the last 200 days.

CSAN Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSAN fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Cosan S.A. saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSAN

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cosan S.A. (CSAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.