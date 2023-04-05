Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.45x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) by analysts is $28.36, which is $7.65 above the current market price. The public float for CNM is 168.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CNM was 778.71K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNM) stock’s latest price update

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.55 compared to its previous closing price of 23.09. but the company has seen a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNM’s Market Performance

CNM’s stock has risen by 0.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.70% and a quarterly rise of 13.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Core & Main Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for CNM stock, with a simple moving average of 0.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $28 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

CNM Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, Core & Main Inc. saw 15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Schneider Laura K, who sale 66,763 shares at the price of $24.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schneider Laura K now owns 4,866 shares of Core & Main Inc., valued at $1,604,181 using the latest closing price.

Whittenburg Mark G, the General Counsel and Secretary of Core & Main Inc., sale 31,204 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Whittenburg Mark G is holding 5,286 shares at $749,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc. stands at +5.50. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.