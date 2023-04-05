Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ED stock has gone up by 1.73%, with a monthly gain of 4.79% and a quarterly surge of 0.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Consolidated Edison Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ED is $88.08, which is -$6.71 below the current price. The public float for ED is 354.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ED on April 05, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has increased by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 95.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $104 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ED, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

ED Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.13. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw 0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $93.94 back on Mar 15. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 1,094 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $90 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President, CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 26 shares at $89.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,287 shares at $2,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.