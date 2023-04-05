Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 8.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Right Now?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) by analysts is $10.26, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for BVN is 248.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BVN was 1.23M shares.

BVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a -1.19% drop in the past month, and a 8.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for BVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for BVN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

BVN Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.50 for the present operating margin

+3.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +15.27. The total capital return value is set at -2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.71. Total debt to assets is 16.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.