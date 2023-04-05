Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on April 05, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 9.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS’s Market Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a 3.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a 3.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.