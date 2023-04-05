Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) has gone down by -3.15% for the week, with a -15.44% drop in the past month and a -17.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.57% for CLBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for CLBK stock, with a simple moving average of -15.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) Right Now?

Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) by analysts is $19.50, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for CLBK is 31.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CLBK was 204.25K shares.

CLBK) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 17.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CLBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLBK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLBK reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for CLBK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CLBK, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

CLBK Trading at -9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBK fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, Columbia Financial Inc. saw -17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLBK starting from Kemly Thomas J., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.59 back on Mar 14. After this action, Kemly Thomas J. now owns 176,563 shares of Columbia Financial Inc., valued at $43,975 using the latest closing price.

Gibney Dennis E., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Columbia Financial Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $17.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gibney Dennis E. is holding 137,461 shares at $35,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Financial Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK), the company’s capital structure generated 108.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.