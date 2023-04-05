Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): A Technical Analysis

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is $137.74, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 100.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on April 05, 2023 was 845.31K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 130.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Check Point Software Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP’s stock has risen by 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.76% and a quarterly rise of 4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.93% for CHKP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $120 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHKP reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for CHKP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHKP, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

CHKP Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.90. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.