Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 356.21. but the company has seen a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that Charter Stock Slumps on Plans to Boost Network Capital Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is 11.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is $468.24, which is $118.79 above the current market price. The public float for CHTR is 115.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. On April 05, 2023, CHTR’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR stock saw a decrease of 0.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for CHTR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $440, previously predicting the price at $460. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CHTR, setting the target price at $550 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CHTR Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $345.99. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $383.64 back on Feb 22. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 17,493 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $11,509,350 using the latest closing price.

Miron Steven A, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $384.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Miron Steven A is holding 9,173 shares at $960,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Equity return is now at value 50.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.