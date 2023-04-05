Celanese Corporation (CE) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Celanese Corporation (CE) has seen a 2.86% increase in the past week, with a -11.53% drop in the past month, and a 3.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for CE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for CE stock, with a simple moving average of -2.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is above average at 6.10x. The 36-month beta value for CE is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CE is $129.67, which is $22.27 above than the current price. The public float for CE is 108.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of CE on April 05, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 109.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $140 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CE, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

CE Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.85. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Murray Mark Christopher, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $117.15 back on Feb 28. After this action, Murray Mark Christopher now owns 10,589 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $140,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Celanese Corporation (CE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.